After Radhe, Salman Khan is ready with two big-budget releases, starting with Aayush Sharma starrer Antim and then Tiger Zinda Hai 3. However, there are rumours going on that the superstar will be shelving one of his most ambitious projects titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While reports were floating that makers will be changing the title of the film but now there are speculations that the whole project is getting cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Wanted actor is busy promoting the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, for which he’s recently filmed the promo shoots.

According to reports by Free Press Journal, the source cited the reason behind shelving Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is the poor response of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the source said, “The picture of false bravado that Salman projects in public is not what he feels. In truth, the response to Radhe has shaken up Salman as much as the failure of Zero stunned Shah Rukh Khan. Salman is not in a hurry to start another project. The ominously titled Antim maybe Salman’s only release in 2022 followed by Tiger 3 in 2023.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is looking forward to releasing Antim in the same manner as Radhe; however, the film will be released on a couple of single screens along with a digital release on Zee5.

Revealing more about the hybrid release, a source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan felt that Antim is more of a relaunch for Aayush Sharma and with cinema halls being shut in Maharashtra, it’s best to bring the film on digital platforms to make it reach the target audience.”

“The team is contemplating on a hybrid release i.e. a Zee 5 premiere + a theatrical release in single screens across India. Both Salman and Zee are aware that multiplexes won’t agree to release their film, and hence are clear on a strict single screen release for fans across the country,” the source added.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation relating to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali getting shelved but fans on the other hand were far more excited when the project was first announced. Now, apart from Antim and Tiger Zinda Hai 3, the superstar hasn’t signed any new project as he doesn’t want to rush with anything in hand.

