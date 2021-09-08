Advertisement

Millions across the globe are excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif become Tiger and Zoya )once again) in the upcoming Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3. While the cast and crew are currently in Russia for a non-stop 55-days Europe schedule, we have some exciting deets about what’s in store for fans and how much it’s costing the producers.

As per reports coming in, the romantic song that is being picturised on Salman and Katrina is one of the costliest songs in the making and has a budget of a couple of crores. Don’t believe us? Well, read on to know more.

Talking about this expensive song, a trade source close to the production of the upcoming YRF film told Pinkvilla, “Tiger 3 has been planned on a grander scale by producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma as the story demands Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) to hop from one country to another, chasing the antagonist. But the song that is being picturised on Salman and Katrina currently, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant with music composition by Pritam, is said to be one of the most romantic and costliest songs shot on them ever with many magnificent locales as part of it.”