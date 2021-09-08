Advertisement
Millions across the globe are excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif become Tiger and Zoya )once again) in the upcoming Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3. While the cast and crew are currently in Russia for a non-stop 55-days Europe schedule, we have some exciting deets about what’s in store for fans and how much it’s costing the producers.
As per reports coming in, the romantic song that is being picturised on Salman and Katrina is one of the costliest songs in the making and has a budget of a couple of crores. Don’t believe us? Well, read on to know more.
Talking about this expensive song, a trade source close to the production of the upcoming YRF film told Pinkvilla, “Tiger 3 has been planned on a grander scale by producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma as the story demands Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) to hop from one country to another, chasing the antagonist. But the song that is being picturised on Salman and Katrina currently, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant with music composition by Pritam, is said to be one of the most romantic and costliest songs shot on them ever with many magnificent locales as part of it.”
Shedding more light on this Tiger 3 song, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the insider added, “Adi is sparing no expense for the song. It’s going to be bigger and catchier than Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat (shot in Greece) and will roll at the end of the movie. Vaibhavi, who flew in from Mumbai last week, has designed a unique hook step again and is rehearsing with her dancers. The romantic track is said to have a budget of over a whopping 3 crore Rupees (approx).”
The source continued, “This time Adi and Maneesh wanted the romantic number to be shot in Cappadocia because of its unique landscape and fairy tale scenery – including underground cities, rock formations, cave dwellings, hot air balloon rides at sunrise and many more beautiful locations – all of which costs money.” The insider added, “It’s the right season to shoot too with cooler weather and clear skies. There are gorgeous locations like the Rose Valley, Love Valley, Sword Valley and Pasabag Valley to the Uchisar and Cavusin Castles and Salman and Katrina will definitely be showcasing their romance in some of these locations. They have already started the song shoot from yesterday.”
Talking about the ongoing Tiger 3 schedule, the source told the entertainment portal that before travelling to Cappadocia, Salman shot a car chase scene in the Turkish city of Antalya. The insider said, “It involved him being chased by five police vehicles all over the city. After that, while he rested it out, in Antalya, Emraan and Katrina shot dramatic dialogues for four days, as part of their talkie portions on live locations in the city. This is Salman and Katrina’s second visit to Turkey.” As per the report, Katrina Kaif and Salman Kahn left on September 6 for Cappadocia to film the romantic track.
Talking about the Maneesh Sharma directorial, the film sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif respiring their roles from the first two films. Featuring Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, the film resumed shooting on August 21 in Russia August 21. As per reports, Salman will be seen sporting multiple disguises and one even went viral on social media. The film is touted to be the most expensive movie of the Tiger series and is being shot across multiple European countries for a 55-day non-stop schedule.
