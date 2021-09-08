Advertisement

After living together for years, South superstar Nayanthara recently confirmed her engagement with director Vignesh Shivan and the couple are planning to get married very soon. Currently the talented star is shooting for Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Pune, however some reports suggest that Nayanthara will quit acting post marriage, so does that mean the SRK starrer will be her last outing as an actor? Read on.

Recently, the Bigil actress along with Priyamani and King of Bollywood started shooting for Atlee’s action thriller film, which is touted to be inspired by the superhit Spanish Netflix series Money Heist.

After Nayanthara’s news about quitting films started making rounds on the internet, a report by Telugucinema.com dismissed the reports, stating that the actress herself refused all the rumours and said she would continue acting after marriage as well.

Talking about her engagement with Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara previously said that she loves how Shivan takes care of his family and how much he makes her feel special. Even after 6 years of relationship, his love hasn’t changed at all. The lovely couple are planning to tie the knot in December 2021.

Meanwhile, it’s a relief for her fans knowing that their favorite south star is after all here to stay. The actress will soon be seen in Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth and in a romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongwith Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni, she has also signed Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

According to reports, Nayanthara wasn’t keen on doing the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film as she was not happy with her character’s arc, later the makers had to rewrite her role to get the Netrikann actor on board.

Recently, Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati came on board for Atlee’s film, where he’ll be playing a negative role alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Along with Rana, the makers have reportedly roped in AR Rahman to compose the music.

