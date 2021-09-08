Advertisement

Cricketers are often linked with Bollywood beauties and well over the years, some of them have gotten married too. From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya – Nataša Stanković. But do y’all know once upon a time our favourite ‘Maahi’ aka MS Dhoni was reportedly madly in love with Deepika Padukone but distanced himself after her linkup rumours with Yuvraj Singh started doing the rounds on social media?

This wasn’t the first time Dhoni was crushing on a Bollywood actress, in the past, his name has been linked to several beauties from the entertainment industry including Asin and Raai Laxmi.

It was 2007 when Deepika Padukone was making headlines for her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. That same year, MS Dhoni confessed his crush on our very own ‘dimple’ beauty and asked SRK for a special screening of his film.

Later, Deepika Padukone was spotted cheering for MS Dhoni on the stands for a T20I match against Australia where she was invited by none other than Maahi.

In fact, if the reports are to be believed, Dhoni chopped his long hair because of Deepika’s personal choice. However, none of them ever spoke about their relationship in public with the media.

MS Dhoni distanced himself from Deepika Padukone after her linkup rumours with Yuvraj Singh started doing the rounds on social media.

Later, Mahi got married to Sakshi Singh in 2010 and the couple shares a daughter together named Ziba Dhoni (6).

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in 2018 in Italy.

What are your thoughts on Dhoni and Deepika’s blossoming relationship in the initial days? Tell us in the comments below.

