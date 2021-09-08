Advertisement

Sangay Tsheltrim, a former Bhutanese Army officer, left an impression on all after starring in the Salman Khan-led Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Said to be a big fan of Salman, Sangay played one of the antagonists in the film and was seen as Randeep Hooda’s main henchman. As per reports, Tsheltrim is set to work alongside another Khan now. Who? Well, it’s Shah Rukh Khan.

As per these latest tidbits, we are hearing, the Bhutanese actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Atlee’s next featuring SRK in the lead. Scroll below to know more.

Talking about Sangay Tsheltrim being roped in for Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan same, a source close to the unit was quoted by ETimes saying, “The actor required to play this particular role needed a certain look and personality. Sangay fits the bill perfectly. He will be seen portraying a character different from his last Bollywood outing, Radhe, in which he played a negative character. He flew down from Bhutan and joined the shoot last week.”

Talking about the upcoming Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan film, reports suggest that the upcoming film has been tentatively titled ‘Jawaan.’ It stars South beauty Nayanthara opposite SRK. This film marks the actress’ debut in the Hindi film industry. The cast and crew have begun the production with SRK and Nayanthara in Pune. While Khan is said to be playing a double role in the Atlee directorial, the film also stars Marathi actress Rutuja, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Are you excited to see Sangay Tsheltrim in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film? Let us know in the comments. Also, for news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

