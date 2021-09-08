RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi & Attack Will Be Releasing In Theatres First, Pen's Jayantilal Gada Puts A Full Stop To OTT Rumours

Advertisement

Post pandemic, almost every major film was released on various OTT platforms and some even worked. Recently, there were rumors that Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and John Abraham’s action flick Attack will be released digitally ; however, Pen Studios’ Jayantial Gada has now denied every rumour.

In the past one year, big budget films like Khuda Haafiz, Bhuj, Gunjan Saxena and Dil Bechara became successful after choosing the different route from traditionally releasing in theatres, while others are still adamant to release their films on the big screen.

In a statement released by Pen Studios with regards to the rumours that have been doing the rounds, it reads, “We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently the most awaited film of the year as Alia Bhat collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time. Previously announcing the wrap in June, The Student of the Year star took to her Instagram and wrote, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!”

Although makers released the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi but they are yet to announce a release date. While RRR will be releasing in theatres on 13th October, and features actors like Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will essay pivotal roles. John Abraham’s Attack is a fictional story inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis that brought a nation to its knees.

