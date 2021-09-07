Advertisement

Ajay Devgn created buzz when he came on board the Vimal ad campaign, the creative style was loved by many. A few months back Shah Rukh Khan too joined Ajay in promoting Vimal Elaichi. Now, according to reports, Pan Bahar has taken their marketing to a next level by roping in Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff for their upcoming campaign.

Vimal was lauded for bringing Ajay and Shah Rukh together for their ad campaign. Meanwhile, Salman Khan came on board to promote Rajshree.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Pan Bahar has now entered the Elaichi Universe with top South and Bollywood stars, a source said, “The Elaichi universe is continuing to expand every passing day. The market leader, Pan Bahar is launching their premium elaichi and have got Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff on board as brand ambassadors for the upcoming campaign. Both the actors have already shot for the ad films and the same will be launched soon.”

Both Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff have a huge fan following and it’ll be a treat for them to see big guns coming together. With the two actors joining the Elaichi universe, it’s sure that Vimal, Rajshree and Pan Bahar will be taking their ad campaigns to the next level.

On the work front, the Baaghi star is gearing up for Heropanti 2 and Ganpath, while the south superstar will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Pata which is set to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan where Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in a pivotal role. On the other hand, the Singham star will be seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and MayDay. Gangubai Kathiawadi marks a collaboration between Ajay and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – 22 years ago.

