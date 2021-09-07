Advertisement

The first poster of the much-awaited movie Antim: The Final Truth, a Salman Khan Films production, was released today. The poster gives a sneak peek into what we can expect from the movie. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma can be seen in an eye lock and it is evident that this will be the fight till the end.

Advertisement

The poster design is intense and shows an epic clash between the two leading men. The plot of the movie Antim primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, Antim brings two protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale.

This is the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen sharing screen space with each other through Antim: The Final Truth.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Must Read: Rajat Bedi Hits A Man, Victim In Critical Condition; Case Registered Against The Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube