Advertisement

Rajat Bedi best known for his role in Koi…Mil Gaya is in some serious trouble! It is reported that the Bollywood actor has hit a man with his car. The victim is in a critical condition as per doctors.

As per the source, the accident took place in Mumbai. A 39-year-old man was hit by the actor’s car and now is in serious condition. The man who is a D N Nagar resident was coming home from work on Monday when the incident took place. It is to be noted that the actor himself brought the victim to Cooper hospital and got him admitted. He even addressed the victim’s family and guaranteed to help them.

Advertisement

According to the reports in Mid-Day, the D N Nagar’s police inspector Milind Kurde who is handling Rajat Bedi’s case, States that an FIR has been registered against the actor under the Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.

As of now, there is no arrest warrant out for Rajat Bedi. The doctor present to treat the victim Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, told mid-day that, “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.” Even ANI in their Twitter handle posted about this news saying, “Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police.”

Take a look below:

Mumbai: Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Rajesh’s wife Babita Doot said, “The incident occurred at 6.30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car with license number MH 02 CD 4809, hit my husband when he was crossing the road. He fell, sustaining injuries to the back of his head.”

Must Read: Kubbra Sait On Teachers’ Day Thanks ‘Sacred Games’ Co-Star Saif Ali Khan & Anurag Kashyap

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube