Advertisement

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is well known for his impeccable grammar and refined sense of the language. He has impressed many with vocabulary skills but now he has impressed his followers on social media with his singing skills. Javed Akhtar also seemed to be mighty impressed.

The Congress leader’s speech at Oxford university is still being circulated on the internet and much talked about. He heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and is visiting Srinagar for a cultural programme where he showcased his singing skills.

Shashi Tharoor shared a video of the performance on Twitter and wrote, “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!” Take a look at the video below:

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

Advertisement

In the clip, the congress leader is seen dressed in a black Nehru jacket with a Kani shawl draped over it. Shashi Tharoor, who seemed to be in a jovial mood, sang the hit 1974 song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se on the stage. While he took help from the phone to get the lyrics, the crowd cheered and clapped for the politician.

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se was originally voiced by legendary singer Kishore Kumar and the music was composed by RD Burman. The lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. The song was featured in Shakti Samanta’s 1974 film Ajnabee starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles.

Sashi Tharoor’s video went viral and was viewed over 95,000 times since being uploaded around two hours ago. Several netizens were impressed by his singing skills and lauded the spirit of the leader. They even called him a ‘sport’.

Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021

Haha! You are a sport! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 6, 2021

Epic one👍 — Dr. Atul R. Thakare (@atulrt) September 6, 2021

Wow .. Sir you have given an 'Opera' touch to a simple Hindi movie song. 😀👏👏😀 — Gazi (@GaziMumbai) September 6, 2021

Wow Impressive! 👏 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) September 6, 2021

Both your voice n Kani shawl, with such intricate design, are priceless! — Samaan Lateef (@Samaanlateef) September 6, 2021

well then….the talent is limitless 😀 — Partha Kar 🇮🇳 🇬🇧🎥🏏 (@parthaskar) September 6, 2021

Shiv Sena Deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, “Haha, you are a sport,” while lyricist Javed Akhtar said, “Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!” How did you find Shashi Tharoor’s song? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Told Me I’m Not A Good Actor After Mela Flopped,” Brother Faissal Khan On Why He Didn’t Ask Him For Any Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube