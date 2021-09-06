Advertisement

Security outside Javed Akhtar’s house has been beefed up. This news comes after a Maharashtra BJP MLA demanded an apology from him over his remarks where Akhtar allegedly compares the RSS with the Taliban, as per the reports. Recently, the renowned Indian lyricist compared RSS with the Taliban in an interview that led the BJP MLA to demand an apology for Akhtar’s comments.

After this, a security team was deployed in front of Akhtar’s house with an adequate police bandobast placed outside the residence, along with security personnel, including women constables.

Advertisement

During an interview with NDTV, Javed Akhtar said, “The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra,” without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). As per the reports, Akhtar even said that the Taliban was “barbaric”, but those supporting organisations like the RSS, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal in Indian were “all the same”.

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Ram Kadam condemned Javed Akhtar’s remarks. As reported, Ram Kadam said,” Before making these remarks, he should have thought that people with the same ideology are running the government now and are fulfilling raj dharma. If their ideology was Talibani, would he have been able to make these remarks? This shows how hollow his statements are,” in a video message.

“We will not allow any of his films to run in this land of Ma Bharti till he apologises with folded hands to the functionaries of the Sangh who have dedicated their lives to the nation,” he added.

Along with that, the legislator from Mumbai added that no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises for the comments he made.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena, which shares power with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra said that Javed Akhtar was “completely wrong” in comparing RSS with the Taliban. “How can you say that those who favour the concept of a Hindu Rashtra are of Talibani mindset? We don’t agree with this,” read an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Karan Johar Denies Rumours Around Filing Insurance Claim For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube