Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming gangster drama Antim – featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, is one of the most awaited films. While fans are excited to know when the film will be releasing, we now hear they will be treated to a song from the film soon. Featuring Varun Dhawan, the song is a special dance number centred around Lord Ganesha.

As per reports coming in now, the aforementioned song will be coinciding with Ganpati celebrations across the nation. Read on to know all about this update.

A recent Pinkvilla report, about this song from the upcoming Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, stated that the track will be launched digitally around September 10. Shedding light on the same, a source told the portal, “Since the premise of Antim unfolds in Maharashtra, the makers have gone all authentic with the set up and incorporated a special Ganpati number in the narrative composed by Sajid – Wajid. While Varun Dhawan will be seen grooving to the beats celebrating the arrival of lord Ganesha, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma too will be a part of the song.”

Continuing further, the source said, “The nation will be welcoming the arrival of lord Ganesha, and it’s a small ode from the team of Antim to the celebrations. Salman and his entire team feel that the song encapsulates the vibe of the festive season very well and the song will slowly find a place in all the Ganpati mandal’s.”

While details regarding when the Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma is releasing is still under wraps, sources close to the development suggest that the team is thinking of bringing it to the screen by mid-October, aka during the Dussehra period.

Talking about Antim, Salman will be seen playing a Sikh cop in the upcoming gangster drama. He will be seen pitted against Aayush Sharma, who plays a gangster. The film was shot for 60 days, of which, Salman’s track was wrapped up in 25-30 days. The film was shot across real locations in Pune and the outskirts of Mumbai, before finally being wrapped with a schedule at Filmcity.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently in Europe shooting for the third instalment of the ambitious Tiger franchise, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

