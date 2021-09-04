Advertisement

Tiger 3 continues to grab headlines with its viral pictures. The latest one features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif having lunch. The duo also met the Turkish Minister. Below is all you need to know and the viral pictures about which we are talking.

As we speak, the team of Tiger 3 is shooting in Turkey. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will be shooting for 45 days on foreign land. In the last few days, we have seen several shooting pictures being leaked on the internet. Even the pictures of Salman and Katrina along with their fans had grabbed all the attention.

In the latest pictures, we see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meeting the Turkish Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. He is the minister of culture and tourism of Turkey.

Sharing the pictures, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy wrote, “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects (translated in English).”

Apart from the above official pictures, Salman and Katrina‘s lunch pics are doing rounds on the internet. Have a look:

Not just lunch pics, Katrina was also seen enjoying some time with fans.

#Katrinakaif and #SalmanKhan on the sets of Tiger 3 in Instanbul. Emraan Hashmi to join them soon. pic.twitter.com/CJWg76NlES — kay (@GK_Tweeets) September 2, 2021

Doesn't matter how busy or tired they are. They always take out time to take Selfies with fans because they love us equally as much as we do. @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #salkat #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/5hfcQBIq3M — Best of Salman Katrina ❤ (@SalmanKatrinaFN) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi recently joined the team of Tiger 3. Without giving out many details, he just revealed taking a flight to Turkey. Yesterday, he shared a picture post his workout. He looked real bada** with a full-grown beard and pumped-up triceps.

Are you excited about Tiger 3? Share with us through comments.

