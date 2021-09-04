Advertisement

A lot has happened in the last two days. We lost Sidharth Shukla, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. Last rites took place yesterday afternoon and many from the industry including Sambhavana Seth, Rahul Mahajan amongst others were present. Gauahar Khan is now slamming all the celebrities giving information about Shehnaaz Gill and the late actor’s family. Read on for details.

Yesterday, several celebrities visited Sidharth’s residence, as well as, the crematorium ground to pay their last respect. Jasleen Matharu, Sambhavana Seth, Rahul Mahajan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla amongst others were seen interacting with the media.

Jasleen Matharu, Rakhi Sawant and Sambhavana Seth even revealed Shehnaaz Gill’s condition. Now, Gauahar Khan has slammed all of these celebrities for letting out personal details of Sidharth Shukla’s death and the condition of his family.

Gauahar Khan tweeted, “Anyone who has met a grieving family, should not give out details. Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details. Stop! Please stop! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism.”

Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism 🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, several other celebrities bashed the media for their insensitive coverage. One could see the paparazzi mobbing Shehnaaz Gill and his mother at the crematorium ground.

Sharing the glimpses of it, Bollywood actress Zareen Khan wrote, “My heart goes out to Shehnaaz, the poor girl looks completely broken. And at such a sensitive time, the media should show a little empathy towards her rather than behaving like heartless robots. I saw videos were she’s crying uncontrollably but the media is just pushing her and shoving cameras and mikes on her face for a byte for their benefit. The whole scenario is compelling and heartbreaking! When did humans turn so heartless?”

