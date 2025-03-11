Love knows no boundaries, and several Bollywood celebrities have shown that love can rise above religion. Let’s take a look at Bollywood stars who have taken bold steps to switch their religion for love.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan:

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore was born in a Bengali Brahmin family. After marrying Indian cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969, Sharmila embraced the name of Begum Ayesha Sultan highlighting the blending of cultures in their family.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan:

Born in Sikh family, Amrita Singh converted herself into Islam to before marrying actor Saif Ali Khan in 1991. Their relationship grabbed limelight due to the age difference between the former couple. The duo parted ways in 2004 and are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra:

The ‘Dream girl’ of Bollwyood Hema Malini and veteran actor Dharmendra had an epic love story. Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini while he was already married to Prakash Kaur. Reportedly, Dharmendra converted to Islam in 1979 and adopted the name of Dilawar Khan in order to marry Hema Malini, as Hindu law forbids second marriage while the first marriage is still justifiable.

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly:

Big Boss 18 runner up and famous television actor Vivian Dsena converted to Islam in 2019. He revealed that his decision was personal and he found peace and comfort in praying five times a day. The actor started following Islam religion in the holy month of Ramadan.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan:

Actress Rakhi Sawant converted herself into Islam and adopted the name of Fatima after marrying businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Her conversion created a controversy and grabbed limelight in 2022.

