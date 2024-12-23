Saif Ali Khan married actress Amrita Singh in 1991, but the duo separated in 2004. They are parents of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While their marriage was reportedly marred with incompatibility issues, there was also a time when Amrita opened up about their constant fights. Not only this, but she also spoke about keeping a tab on her then-husband to make sure he was not cheating on her.

Amrita Singh On Whether She Was Insecure Of Saif Ali Khan’s Outdoor Shoots

In an episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal wherein Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh appeared together, the latter was asked if she accompanied the Race actor in his outdoor shoots to feel more secure. To this, the 2 States actress said, “Are you trying to tell me that if you are there all the time, nothing could have happened? Please, I mean. You know. We can’t fool ourselves, and women have to stop fooling themselves. If you seriously believe that being a guard dog can stop you. “It’s no fun. I mean, how demeaning it is for you as a woman to be doing that. I think it is very demeaning to be sitting at the location and saying, ‘So is he or is he not?’ Oh, he’s not because I am here. I mean, that’s even worse. If that has to be it, then I know it sounds awful, but that’s it then.”

When Amrita Singh Wanted To Bash Saif Ali Khan’s Head With A Frying Pan

In the same interaction, Amrita Singh also revealed how she often felt like bashing Saif Ali Khan’s head with a frying pan during their ugly arguments. The Betaab actress said, “I would lie if I said I didn’t. I’ve been here. We’ve had our problems, we’ve had our fights. I think it’s normal for a woman to feel insecure. I cried and fought, did normal things that any woman wanted to do. I wanted to bash Saif’s head with a frying pan.”

Later, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his marriage to Amrita Singh could not last due to compatibility issues. Still, he continues to have a good relationship with her. He is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

