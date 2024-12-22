Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz has been the target of brutal trolling and criticism ever since he revealed that he can play Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son on the big screen. This did not go down well, with Bebo’s fans calling out the actor soon after. For the unversed, Khaqan is known for Pakistani TV shows like Bepanah, College Gate, and Sukoon.

What Did Khaqan Shahnawaz Say?

In a TV show conducted by Geo Urdu Channel, a fan asked Khaqan Shahnawaz to work alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. To this, the actor said, “Accha, I can play her son. Yeah, I can play her son, definitely.” He also furthermore called Kareena Kapoor Khan elder to him which many fans found to be Shahnawaz subtly age-shaming the Jab We Met actress. He added, “Kareena ji bohot badi hain. Unke saath beta ban sakta hoon.”

Khaqan Shahnawaz Trolled By Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Fans

No sooner did Khaqan Shahnawaz’s statements go viral on the internet, than Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans started brutally trolling the actor. One of the fans stated, “This man is so full of himself.” Another netizen added, “Yeh Pagal Self-Obsessed Hai.”

Another netizen said, “Par Inko Kaam De Kaun Raha Hain Bollywood Mein” while a fan said, “Isne acting Ki training Nahi Li, media training Kahan Se Leta.” A netizen further called out Shahnawaz Khaqan by saying, “They don’t know how to answer in the media. No one from that industry handles media questions correctly. They don’t find themselves responsible for giving sensible answers.” A fan further said, “Kareena ko pata bhi nahi hoga yeh kon hai, Maine khud kabhi iska drama nahi dekha (Kareena wouldn’t even know who he is, even I’ve never heard of him).”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again. She was furthermore seen in Hansal Mehta’s crime-thriller flick, The Buckingham Murders. She is speculated to have been approached of the Prabhas starrer Spirit,

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh Landed At Hospital With “Stitches In His Head” After Rumors Of Shah Rukh Khan Slapping Him – Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News