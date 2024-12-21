Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile and popular actors in the Indian film industry. He has worked with numerous female actors and occasionally engages in pranks with his co-stars. While shooting for one of the movies, the actor turned the tables on his female co-star. He saw through her prank and hit her before she could do it. The actress was left shocked before realizing what had happened. Scroll below for the deets.

Hrithik is an efficient artist and one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. From Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra and Rekha, HR has worked with many great actresses. He has shown his acting prowess in various genres, including action, drama, and even comedy. Besides his acting skills, people are a big fan of his sweltering looks, and he is referred to as the Greek God of Bollywood. He has an enviable physique and some mean dance moves. HR is a complete package.

According to O Herald, Hrithik Roshan once sensed that his female co-star would prank him by slapping him. She was left shocked when the tables turned, and he slapped her beforehand. The film’s director shared the incident in a throwback interview with a news daily.

It was during the shoot of Kites by Anurag Basu. The filmmaker reportedly shared the incident and recalled how Hrithik Roshan smacked his co-star Bárbara Mori on the cheeks, turning the tables on her when she planned a prank on him. Basu recalled, “We were doing an intense scene which had a long dialogue. Towards the end, Barbara was supposed to slap Hrithik. We okayed the scene.” He continued, “But Barbara asked me if it was possible to do a retake, because she wanted to slap Hrithik again. It was a prank, but I decided to play along. Duggu was very surprised when I told him we’d do the scene again because I’d already told him the earlier take was fine.”

Anurag Basu continued and revealed that Hrithik Roshan already saw through the ruse. The Kites director then added, “Barbara was shocked because just as she was about to slap him, Duggu ducked and slapped her instead. Then she realized that Hrithik had seen through her prank, and everyone on the sets burst out laughing.”

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It was released earlier this year and was a box-office success. It is streaming on Netflix.

