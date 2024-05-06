Is Jab We Met 2 Happening? Imtiaz Ali Opens Up About Reuniting With Kareena Kapoor, But Has This Big Fear! Find Out!

Kareena Kapoor As Geet will always be iconic and life-changing in Hindi cinema. The Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met has become a roadmap of modern-day rom-coms. Fans have been waiting for Imtiaz to collaborate with both Shahid and Kareena. Now, after Chamkila’s success, the director Imtiaz Ali is opening up about the possibility. Here’s what he said about Jab We Met 2!

In fact, during a chat session on X in June 2023, Shahid hinted that he and Imtiaz might soon collaborate on a film, piqued their fans’ interest and left many wondering if he meant Jab We Met. However, the filmmaker explicitly stated that there was no truth to it.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Imtiaz hinted that the chances of making a sequel to the film are slim. He asks, “Why have a sequel to Jab We Met (laughs)?” If people want to continue enjoying the film, they can watch the first one! There must be a story and a reason to make Jab We Met 2. But let us see if it happens. “Never say never.”

Some might think that the underwhelming response to Love Aaj Kal 2 which starred Kartik Aaryn and Sara Ali Khan, was the reason why Imtiaz is hesitating about a Jab We Met Sequel; he said, “I made Love Aaj Kal the second time and people didn’t love it that much (laughs). Just kidding! That’s not the reason why I don’t want to make a sequel to Jab We Met. But unless there’s a passionate reason to make a sequel, one shouldn’t.” The first Love Aaj Kal, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, became a modern classic and a hit at the box office, but the sequel could not recreate the magic.

Imtiaz Ali also revealed that he would love to collaborate with Kareena again, but that hasn’t happened yet. The Rockstar director said, “Whenever you work with an actor, there’s also a responsibility to not do anything just for the sake of it. The idea is to reunite only when there’s a better or a completely different project compared to what you’ve done before.”

Ali also revealed that the legacy of Jab We Met is so powerful that he has to think of a great scrip to approach Kareena with. He revealed, “Kareena and I are so fond of working with each other, but we’ve never had the chance to work again because there was nothing different and unique enough or better than what we’ve done before.” Imitiaz continued, “It has to be something interesting. Otherwise, it’s useless. We don’t want to dull the memory of Jab We Met. If you’ve had a great experience working with an actor, the next experience should also be good, otherwise there’s no point. I look at it that way.”

We know it’s a long shot, but how wonderful would a collaboration between Kareena and Imtiaz be again? Imtiaz is basking in the success of his musical epic, Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and is still topping the Netflix charts.

