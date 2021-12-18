Sara Ali Khan is one of the most successful and followed gen Z actresses of recent times. From being transparent about her failures to being honest with her fans, her kindness often wins the hearts of netizens all around. In a recent interview, Sara opened up on how Love Aaj Kal’s failure taught her more than Kedarnath’s success and made her strong. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sara, who happens to be Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, is often praised for her upbringing by netizens on social media.

Sara Ali Khan made her big debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a success at the box office and fans wholeheartedly accepted Sara and her work as an actor.

Sara Ali Khan’s second film was Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba that starred Ranveer Singh and did incredibly well at the box office. Post that the beauty was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and it failed at the box office.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sara opened up on how Love Aaj Kal’s failure taught her more than Kedarnath’s success.

The actress said, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Love Aaj Kal’s failure taught me more than Kedarnath’s success. When Kedarnath released, I had no expectations. I didn’t know what would happen. I loved my job, but bhook nahi thi aur itna khaana mil gaya. In Love Aaj Kal, I wasn’t appreciated at all and rightfully so. But now I have that hunger.”

That’s very said, we must say. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on Sara breaking her silence on Love Aaj Kal’s failure? Tell us in the comments below.

