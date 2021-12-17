Bollywood’s handsome hunk John Abraham has given us some really mind grasping movies to binge on and it’s all thanks to his amazing acting skills and oh-so-hot body! The actor turns 49-years-old today and we just can’t keep calm over it. Well, every actor has a net worth and John’s net worth is just an insane number!

Read on to know the net worth of the Force actor!

John Abraham has worked in some really classic movies such as, Satyameva Jayate, Madras Cafe, Parmanu, Batla House, Dostana, Garam Masala, and many more amazing flicks, first started his Bollywood venture through his debut film Jism which was a major hit at those times.

After working insanely hard day and night, John Abraham brought up his name in Bollywood through his entertaining films and currently is one of the most demanded actors of B-town. Well, talking about his net-worth, according to Spotboye, his net-worth goes to a total of US $34 million which is around Rs 251 crore in India!

Other than this John also has his own production house titled John Abraham Entertainment. Outside the entertainment industry, the Garam Masala fame also owns a football team named Mumbai Angels, a vodka brand named Pure Wonder Abraham, and his perfume brand which is called John Abraham Seduction. John also owns a total of 14 superbikes!

Isn’t that just insane!

Meanwhile, it was witnessed that all the posts as well as John Abraham’s profile picture from his Instagram account had vanished. The fans were speculating that John’s account was hacked and that the hackers are behind this sudden change in his account. However, it looks like his Instagram handle is back in action as all his 565 posts are now again visible along with his profile picture.

The actor took this special day to share a series of adorable images with his wife Priya Runchal on his Instagram account. The actor captioned the post with a simple black heart.

On the professional front, John Abraham’s recent release Satyameva Jayate 2 didn’t fare well at the box office. However, he will next be seen in his action-filled flick titled Attack, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

