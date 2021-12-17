John Abraham turns a year older today and since the model/actor debuted in the Bollywood industry, the actor has given some blockbuster hits. Many are aware of his past relationship with Bipasha Basu and their ugly separation, but did you know, the Dhoom star was reportedly madly in love with Riya Sen and he was even planning to marry her.

The handsome hunks recent release, Satyameva Jayate 2 was a box office dud but the superstar is now gearing up for high voltage action film Attack. The films first trailer was released a few days ago and it’s already creating a buzz among moviegoers.

According to some reports, John Abraham met Riya Sen while he was modelling and the actress was gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Style. They met before the film’s release and instantly became close to each other. After a few meetings, the Jism actor was head over heels in love with the actress and was super keen on settling down with the charming young star.

However, Riya Sen who had just made her Bollywood debut rejected his offer so that she can focus on her acting career. Later, the two stars parted way. Although John Abraham was a very fresh face back in the day, while Riya was 1 film old, ironically, her career never took off as she went on to work in a handful of films, while the actor was part of some blockbuster films.

Currently, the two actors are settled down with their respective partners. In 2014 John married Priya, a financial analyst, in a very private ceremony. The couple never talks about their private life in public but in a recent interview, the actor acknowledged how she helped him with his football team and production house.

On the other hand, Riya Sen who is the daughter of Moon Moon Sen, married her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari in 2017. Similar to John Abraham, even Riya’s marriage was a very private affair.

