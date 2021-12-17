Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Recently when Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested COVID positive after attending an intimate dinner party at Karan Johar’s house, it was speculated that the actress was also present with them. Yesterday there were reports that claimed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) might take strict action against the Raazi star but senior officials have dismissed such rumours.

Apart from the four ladies, Bebo’s maid, Shanaya Kapoor, Sohail Khan’s son was also tested positive but all of them have mild symptoms.

As per PTI, Alia Bhatt tested COVID negative before she left Mumbai to promote Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra in Delhi. A senior BMC official has now claimed that if her reports came out negative before leaving the city then she did not breach any quarantine protocols.

The BMC official said, “No action is warranted if she (Alia Bhatt) has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report.”

For the unversed, when the BMC officials were sealing and sanitizing the apartments of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, they came to know that Alia was also present with them. Later when she was tested and her results came out negative, the RRR actress was advised to quarantine for 14 days, but she broke the rules by travelling to Delhi for the promotions of Brahmastra.

When the BMC officers came to know Alia Bhatt went to Delhi, their team contacted her manager and asked the actress to quarantine in the capital city but still, she travelled back to the city late at night.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and his family came out negative and clarified the controversy surrounding his intimate dinner party, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and wrote, “To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an 8 people intimate gathering is not a “party”…And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no “hotspot” of COVID.”

