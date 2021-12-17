Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last week after much speculation. Their wedding became the talk of the town and their pictures from the nuptials are still going viral. Both looked smitten with each other and VicKat fans could not get enough of their oozing chemistry.

However, fans were quite disappointed as both despite looking so good together, Vicky-Katrina had not yet worked together. It seems now it is about to change.

In the latest report from ETimes, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has signed a new project together. Soon the two will be seen in a commercial together. A source revealed to the publication, “Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon.” Not just that, the newly married couple have also signed up for another luxury brand, too.

It is also worth pointing out that this is not the first time that a celebrity couple will be seen together in a commercial post-marriage. Previously, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have appeared in commercials since the two got married. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have been making headlines since 2017 have also been doing commercials together.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Maneesh Sharma’s film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be seen in Sam Bahadur, ‘The Immortal Ashwathama’ to name a few. He was last seen in Sardar Udham and his performance as the revolutionary leader was well appreciated.

Now fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite Celebrity couple VicKat in commercials. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comment section.

