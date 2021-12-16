Bollywood is full of controversies and drama. And when we hear controversies one can never forget the ugly drama unfolded between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Amidst their ugly drama and nasty legal battle, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan made a shocking confession that shocked everyone.

Back in 2019, Hrithik’s sister came out in the open and spoke about her strained relationship with her dad, Rakesh Roshan. She even went on to say that she lives in hell as her family members are harassing her. She also supported Kangana in her fight for justice against her brother.

During a past conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan revealed that she is in love with a Muslim guy, Ruhail but her family couldn’t accept him. She even said, “My father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn’t he have been behind bars? I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn’t saved his number as I didn’t want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay, and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parent’s home last week. I got in touch with him through his office. He is a journalist called Ruhail Amin. I didn’t want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it…”

She further added, “They don’t want me to meet him. I don’t know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him. If he was a terrorist, why would he be open in the media? Why would he be all over Google?”

Sunaina Roshan further said that she is seeking help from Kangana Ranaut in order to get justice. She said, “I am living in hell as usual! I read Rangoli’s tweets and I don’t care because that is the truth. I am fine with her tweeting because I want the truth to come out. I have always supported the truth and I will always support it. I am meeting Kangana and Rangoli today as they are bringing me justice. I know this stance of mine will go against me but I don’t care…”

However, Hrithik Roshan’s sister claimed not knowing what happened between the WAR actor and Kangana but she thinks, “there cannot be any smoke without fire”. She then added, “I don’t know what happened between my brother and her but obviously, there cannot be any smoke without fire. Kangana and I were friends before and then we lost touch. I have always been extremely fond of Kangana but two years ago, when she won a national award, I messaged her, she told me ‘Don’t be friends with me or be in touch because of the family,’ and I was wondering what was happening as I wasn’t aware of what was happening. Nobody told me. That’s when I asked my family what is going on and if my brother has any proof, tell him to put it out into the open. Why is he hiding the proof?”

