Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor starrer 1982 film, Prem Rog was one of the critically acclaimed and highest-grossing romantic films of the year. One of the scenes from the film remains popular when Manorama slaps Dev. Although it seems just a regular scene to viewers not many are aware that director Raj Kapoor actually asked the actress to slap Rishi hard for a realistic shot.

The 1982 film was a musical romance, which tells the story of a man’s love towards a woman who is a widow and of a higher status. The screenplay was written by Jainendra Jain and Kamna Chandra.

During a conversation with Times Now, Padmini Kolhapure recalled slapping Rishi Kapoor for Prem Rog, she told, “Slapping scene wow, I know. I had to slap Chintu and of course what normally happens in an action na, and they synchronise the slap with the action. But Raj Kapoor uncle didn’t want that, he wanted me to slap him, and then he told ‘Nahi nahi tum thappad maro (no, you slap), I want that realistic kind of shot’. Then Chintu told me, ‘You go ahead and slap me’.”

Padmini Kolhapure further added, “The first take, my hand would just start with that swing and slow down near that cheek. But then Raj Kapoor uncle would say, ‘no, I don’t want such a soft slap.’ And that shot we had to take some 7-8 re-takes. Something kept going wrong, either it was a camera issue, light issue, technical issue and I had to slap him (Rishi Kapoor) 7-8 times. Now coming to think of it, I don’t know what would’ve happened if I had to get so many slaps.”

The actress also shared that Rishi told her that someday he will take revenge. Interestingly, when the two actors were shooting for Rahi Badal Gaye and the actor had to slap her, instead of taking his revenge, the Mera Naam Joker star completed the shot in just one take.

Apart from Prem Rog and Rahi Badal Gaye, Padmini Kolhapure and Rishi Kapoor has worked together in, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Pyar Ke Kabil and Hawalaat.

