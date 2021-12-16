Bollywood’s most loved actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return back to the big screens with his upcoming superhero saga Brahmastra, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie’s first motion poster was released just yesterday and all we have is one word to describe it – Wow! However, it looks like Ranbir’s father and B-town’s legendary actor Late Rishi Kapoor was not very happy with him doing this film.

Read on to know the reason why the late actor did not want his dear son to work in the superhero movie.

So, during the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was seen interacting with his fans and the press. During the interaction, Ranbir confessed that he misses his father Rishi Kapoor during that special event. The actor then went on to reveal that he and his late father used to argue a lot over him starring in Ayan Mukerji’s film.

Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that papa Rishi Kapoor used to bombard him with a lot of questions about the film. Talking about the same, Ranbir said, “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Who takes so long to make a film?’ ‘Who spends so much money? Ranbir you’re not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta.”

The Barfi actor further continued by saying, “But I believe he’s here somewhere. I hope he’s proud, I hope he’s smiling. And just to pay a small tribute to him, if you guys know it, please join me,” he added, before revisiting iconic lines from Rishi’s film Karz. “Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya, kabhi kisi ko dil diya, maine bhi diya.” After completing what he was saying, the actor was seen blowing a kiss to his late father, as he looked up at the sky.

Meanwhile, during the same event, it was revealed that Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Arjuna, and many other actors, is all set to hit the big screens on the 9th of September 2022.

