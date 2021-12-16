Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama film Atrangi Re is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24 onwards. The buzz around the film is also increasing as fans are eager to watch the film. Dhanush, who plays the role of Tamilian student in the film, is already getting attention for his performance.

The south actor made a foray in Hindi films with ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Shamitabh’ and now he returns after 6 years with Aanand L Rai’s film. The film also marks the second collaboration with the two. Now the actor has expressed his wish to remake one of Amitabh Bachchan’s famous films. Scroll down to know.

During a conversation with ETimes, Dhanush opened up on choosing to work with Aanand L Rai again after Raanjhanaa. He said, “He’s my brother and I trust him blindly. ‘Atrangi Re’ is a beautiful film. Not very often can an actor be this confident about their film before its release.”

The Maari actor also spoke about how he met the filmmaker for the first time and how the two hit it off. He said, “Somehow, Aanand L Rai found me. He saw one song of mine from a film called ‘Aadukalam’. He wanted somebody like that to play Kundan (his character in ‘Raanjhanaa’) and later on he quipped, ‘Why not cast Dhanush only for Kundan’. And then he was crazy enough to fly to Kolkata the same day he spoke to me, because I was there performing for an event. Then he spoke to me for ten minutes about impossible achievements.”

Dhanush then continued, “And then I thought, this man will leave and never come back. One week later, I received a cheque, signing me for ‘Raanjhanaa’. I was amazed by the conviction he had, like when he used to say, ‘This is my Kundan’. It didn’t matter to him whether he was a Hindi superstar or a Tamil actor or a newcomer or even a painter or a clerk, he didn’t care. He just wanted his Kundan and he found it in me. He went to all sorts of lengths and took risks to get his Kundan and achieve his dream. That was commendable.”

When asked which of the Hindi film he would like to remake today, the VIP actor said, “Amit ji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) film ‘Sharaabi’. That’s a very challenging role and I’d like to take up that challenge.”

