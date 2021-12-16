Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy a huge fan following across the country not just for their acting skills but also for the strong chemistry they share with each other. Rumours about their relationship have been all over the internet since the last few months and the two have also made it official in the past. At the motion poster release event of Brahmastra, the two actors were seen openly flirting with each other while dropping a few hints about their future plans.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for a while now and fans love to see them together. They have made numerous public appearances in the past, as a couple and some reports suggest that the two are planning to get married in the year 2022. In the year 2020, the couple had made their relationship official when director Ayan Mukerji addressed Alia as Ranbir’s girlfriend and they refused to comment, blushing at the mention.

At the motion poster launch of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen having a gala time with each other, making it clear that they share a close bond. At one point, Ranbir read out a fan question about their marriage and gracefully dropped a hint regarding the same.

The question read “Ranbir, when will you marry Alia or someone else?” and to this, Ranbir had a very diplomatic response which said, “Well, haven’t we seen lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that.”

Ranbir Kapoor went on to ask Alia about their plan but she dodged the question as well. “Hamari kab hogi?”, Ranbir asked and Alia shot back with, “Why you are asking me?”. Director Ayan Mukerji later clarified that fans are only getting the movie release date at the event. “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date.”, he said.

