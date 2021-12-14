Amid a lot of speculations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married last week in Rajasthan and with that, now all eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage. There were rumours that the two might get married this year in December but later they postponed their plans to January 2022. According to the latest reports, the couple won’t have a dreamy destination affair like the newlywed VicKat. Scroll down to know why.

Last year the Rockstar actor had confirmed his relationship with the Raazi star. He even shared their marriage plans but claimed due to the pandemic they were forced to delay their special day.

According to the latest reports by Bollywood Life, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won’t have a destination wedding like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, instead, the family is planning a grand celebration in Mumbai itself. The marriage will be an intimate affair, where close family and friends will be invited.

The source told, “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might not do a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don’t t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals.”

“Ranbir’s uncles and Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt won’t be able to travel far for their wedding, and due to their convenience and happiness, they too are ready to get hitched in Mumbai. It is said that they have almost finalised Taj Land Ends as their wedding venue,” added the source.

Earlier talking to Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he’s planning to get married soon. Responding to the question, the Wake Up Sid star shared, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia Bhatt is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

