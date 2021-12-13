Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is seen falling in love with a trans-woman in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui‘, says he never chose any scripts thinking about the success of the movie at the box office.

“Ever since my debut in ‘Vicky Donor’, I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make. I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is one such film in my filmography and I’m tremendously proud of it,” says the actor is known for portraying erectile dysfunction in ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’, a sperm donor in ‘Vicky Donor’, a bald man in ‘Bala’ and many more.

Ayushmann Khurrana adds on his working experience with Abhishek Kapoor, director of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. “I’m lucky to have found a creative partner in Abhishek Kapoor, who too believed that there was a need to bring in focus issues affecting the transgender community in India. This was our attempt to make this conversation relevant and mainstream and I hope that the film will do just that in the days to come.”

Ayushmann Khurrana says further that while choosing any script, he never hesitates in taking any risk and just focuses on the storyline. “I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box-office gains in mind. I have not been built like that and I don’t think people expect anything safe from me. So, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is one of my riskiest films to date and no matter what the outcome of the film is, I will continue to be a risk-taker because I’m hardwired like that as a human being.”

Ayushmann adds that he would any day choose to trigger a nationwide debate through his films rather than just thinking about how much his film will work at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “If I can start a conversation on bettering society, I will do that in a heartbeat without thinking about the repercussions. I have chosen films by listening to my heart and I will keep doing just that. I am an entertainer and I will try to engage people with my kind of cinema. I don’t see myself changing course for anything.”

