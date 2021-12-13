South’s versatile actor Dhanush is famously known for his mind-boggling acting skills in his movies. At present, the south actor is now going to star in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re and is currently busy with the promotional work of the film. Well, recently the Raanjhanaa star was asked about the next Bollywood star he would want to work with, and his answer has got us all super excited!

Read on to know, which actor does the south star wants to work with next in his Bollywood venture.

After Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, Atrangi Re would be marked as Dhanush’s third Bollywood venture. Well, we certainly are sure that the south actor is here in Bollywood to rule! Now, talking about the next B-town star that the ‘Maari’ actor would like to work with is none other than Ranbir Kapoor! Isn’t it just amazing?

During his recent conversation with Bollywood Life, When asked to name one actor from Bollywood he would love to work with, in his next Bollywood project, Dhanush spontaneously answered by saying “Ranbir Kapoor.”

After receiving his answers, the south superstar was asked why he wanted to do so, to which he replied by saying, “I think he’s a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes.”

He further concluded his answer by saying, “Well, you never know, anything can happen, but I would love to see what happens if Ranbir and I are in the same frame.”

If this is true, then we surely would love to see both the gifted actors sharing the screen space together!

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re which has been directed by Aanand L.Rai will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on the 24th of December. Other than the south actor, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Would you like to see Ranbir Kapoor and Dhanush together in a Bollywood movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

