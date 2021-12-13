Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor must be breathing easy as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has shown positive trending over the first weekend. From 3.75 crores on Friday to 4.87 crores on Saturday, the film has jumped further to 5.91 crores on Sunday. As a result, the total currently stands at 14.53 crores.

Of course, had the 6 crores mark been breached, it would have been even better for the offbeat rom-com. However, there have been films (both pre and post-pandemic) belonging to a similar genre that have stayed flat as well and hence any growth that comes in is most welcome.

The job is yet to be done though for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui since it was commissioned before the pandemic struck and hence has a certain budget allocated to it that needs to be recovered. Yes, there is a good recovery on the cards, especially from the OTT medium.

However, the theatrical response has its own charm and Ayushmann Khurrana has been quite consistent at the box office. He would be aiming for a lifetime of at least 30 crores for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and while so far it looks that this would be possible, the hold that it manages over the weekdays would be the deciding factor.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

