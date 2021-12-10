Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was the talk of the town for the past few months, as he was arrested in a drug-related case. Recently, the star kid was seen giving his weekly attendance in the NCB office. He arrived at the place wearing a smart Black tee that had a small graphic design on the sleeve and on the mid of the tee.

Advertisement

What appeared to look like a simple black tee, actually had nothing simple about it. Check out the insane price of it below.

Advertisement

Well, the black tee that Aryan Khan was wearing while visiting the NCB’s south Mumbai office, sums up to be a total of ₹37,860, which approximately is around $500.

Well, that’s some whooping price there!

For the unversed, the reason why Aryan Khan has to make weekly attendance at the NCB office is that he was arrested by the NCB department in a drug case. On 3rd October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son was arrested in a cruise raid that happened in Mumbai. After spending a total of 25 days in the Arthur Road Jail prison, the star kid was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

When Aryan was granted bail, he was conditioned to provide physical attendance to the NCB office every Friday. Along with this, he was also fined a sum of Rs 1 lakh with an assurance that he will not get into any similar activities. Also, Aryan was asked to submit his passport as he is only allowed to go out of India with permission from the special court.

On the work front, fans have witnessed Aryan Khan’s performance when he debuted as a voice artist in the dub version of The Lion King (2019) as the lead character of Simba.

Meanwhile, with his son safely back home, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to get back to work again. His next big project is Pathan which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor’s Well Made Trans Love Story To Keep Theatres Busy Until Spider-Man Storm Arrives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube