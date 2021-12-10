Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma & others

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor, Krishan Kumar & Abhishek Nayyar

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Review: Expectations

It’s an Ayushmann Khurrana film, so expect something niche yet interesting! This line summed up my thought when the trailer was out. Giving more hope was director Abhishek Kapoor’s name attached.

The trailer and the promotional follow-up made it clear that the film isn’t a regular rom-com, especially with a base of trans love story shouldering it. As we have seen in the past, Abhishek Kapoor has delivered some refreshingly entertaining films which have even clicked commercially. And now, with Ayushmann joining the force, the package looked like a complete winner.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Review: Impact

The film is really well made and fulfils your expectations. The subject like a trans love story was never approached like this in Hindi cinema. Kapoor does a good job of presenting such a topic with grace and keeping it light-hearted, without giving doses of ‘gyaan’. Humour is there, for those who like some natural funny comments in a flick.

Speaking of the cast, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor do full justice to their roles. Vaani shows a good improvement from all of her previous work in Bollywood.

The film keeps you hooked with its screenplay, music, and crisp editing!

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Review: Final Verdict

All in all, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui scores high with its content and commercial viability. It will surely work among youths, but the only concern will be its pull among the family audience.

Speaking about the competition, the film will face a slight effect of Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria’s Tadap. Apart from Tadap, there’s no big competition as of now. Spider-Man: No Way Home, releasing on 16th December, will take a huge chunk of the youth audience from the film. 83 and Jersey will dent it further.

Taking everything into consideration, it seems that the film will do business in the range of 45-50 crores at the box office.

