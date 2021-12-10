Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of 2022! The film has been said to be in productions for a very long time but however, it has now completed all its schedule this month and is ready to be presented to the fans out there! Well, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s fans are in for a treat as the actors have some exciting news about the film for them!



So, talking about the exciting deet for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s most awaited film, it seems like the makers of Brahmastra have now hinted at the release date announcement of the movie and are also planning a huge event for the same! Yes, you have read it right!

As per the sources of Bollywood Hungama, it’s been said that, “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to launch the first poster of Brahmastra at a special event in Delhi on December 15. As the makers have already teased that they will announce the big screen release date soon, they plan to announce it at the event itself.”



Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film alongside Disney India, has planned out a release date for the movie along with its crew. As per the same reports, it’s being claimed that the team of the movie is eyeing a September 9th, 2022 release!

Talking about the movie, Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji will have a superhero/mythology-based plot. Other than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and other more stars!



