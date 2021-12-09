Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is currently the most trending topic in the country. Although the duo hasn’t confirmed anything but slowly every past speculation are coming true. Meanwhile, the guests are all set for the big day while some are still reaching the venue, amid all this Alia Bhatt haven’t been spotted yet and yesterday netizens trolled her for not getting the invite from her best friend, Kat. However, now we finally know the real reason behind her absence.

Advertisement

The wedding festivities are currently underway for VicKat’s big day today and fans are eagerly waiting for their first pictures together as husband and wife. The couple is set to tie the knot at a 700-year-old fort turned resort – Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara.’

Advertisement

Recently when Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani the actress was trolled mercilessly. As per reports by Bollywood Life, the Raazi actress’ highly anticipated film RRR trailer launch is the reason she isn’t attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding in Rajasthan.

A source close to Alia Bhatt told the entertainment portal, “Alia was invited by both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and was also very keen on attending the wedding in Ranthambore, however, she had already given her dates to be a part of the RRR trailer. Sadly, the launch was delayed by a few days and is happening now and so Alia couldn’t help but miss the wedding.”

Most probably, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will be attending VicKat’s grand Mumbai reception, where more B-Town celebrities will be seen blessing the new couple.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has earlier shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, while the actress will be seen with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial film, Jee Le Zaraa also featuring Priyanka Chopra.

Must Read: RIP General Bipin Rawat: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar & Other Celebs Pay Their Condolences After Tragic Death Of Defence Veteran

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube