Vicky Kaushal must be on cloud seven right now! The actor is all set to tie the knot with the love of his life, Katrina Kaif. The pheras will be taken today in the afternoon and fans can’t keep calm. Amidst it all, a rumoured picture of the actress from her mehendi ceremony is going viral. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, there has been tight security at VicKat’s wedding. Reportedly, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has sent his team to keep tight security at the venue. A total of 100 bouncers have reportedly been deployed at the venue. Amidst it all, is it possible that pictures of the bride and groom will leak?

Several pictures of Katrina Kaif are going viral on social media. The actress is visibly wearing a green kanjeevaram saree. She is glowing in the glimpses as she is happy dancing with a big smile on her face. One can see the radiance and would totally believe it to be the wedding glow! The setup in the background makes it more believable that the stills have been leaked from her mehendi ceremony.

However, the pictures are from an ad commercial that Katrina Kaif has been a part of in the past. Check out a glimpse of her look first of all:

The pictures are from a jewellery commercial that also starred Amitabh Bachchan. So yes, these glimpses going viral are not really from her ceremony with Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Vicky and Katrina have been offered a massive sum of 100 crores to sell the footage of their big-fat Indian wedding. The offer has been made by a streaming giant, as per Pinkvilla.

It is unknown whether Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given their nod to the lucrative deal!

