Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released Bob Biswas, for the crime thriller the actor has been receiving praise from critics and fans alike. In a recent interview, the Bunty Aur Babli actor talked about what his father Amitabh Bachchan feels seeing the crowd outside their home and talks about his own struggle.

Advertisement

During the conversation, the Dhoom actor accepted the fact that he comes from a privileged background and revealed how his father worked hard to give him such a life.

Advertisement

On the podcast, The Ranveer Show, Abhishek Bachchan said, “You are talking to somebody who sits here who comes from a place of the immense privilege of which I’m very aware of, very appreciative of. And I work my rear end off every day not to disrespect that lineage.”

Abhishek Bachchan added, “That lineage was given to me by a man who left a well-paying job in Kolkata, came to Mumbai, slept on the bench of Marine Drive for nights, entered a film contest, lost, went to All India Radio, got voice rejected, struggled and made his way. He’s paid his dues and he continues to at the age of almost 80. Works 16-18 hours a day. It is not easy, man. You’ve got to stay humble. It is your work that counts.”

Further in the podcast, the Refugee star recalled his Simba moment, he shared, “Since my father’s near-fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie, every Sunday there’s a crowd of people that come to meet him outside the house…He religiously does everything in his power to be there at 6 in the evening on Sunday to go meet the crowd…There had been times, after I became an actor that, he took me and I call it my Simba moment (referring to The Lion King film). I go there and very reluctantly wave because obviously nobody’s there going to wave at me when Mr Bachchan is standing behind you. They are there for him.”

Abhishek Bachchan talked about what his father and actor Amitabh Bachchan told when he asked about his views on the crowd coming to see him for many years. Big B told him, “The only thought that’s going through my head is, Do you think they’ll come next Sunday?”

The Agneepath actors response impressed him and said, “This teaches you that even at this position you cannot be complacent. You cannot take it for granted. He’s the Amitabh Bachchan. There is not a bigger star and better actor than him in the world. His attitude is like I got to work hard because these guys have to come back.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Schedule, Saif Ali Khan Gets On The Sets In Lucknow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube