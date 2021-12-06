Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios’ action packed thriller, Vikram Vedha has concluded its first filming schedule spanning 27 days in Abu Dhabi with Hrithik Roshan. The second schedule has begun with Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow.

Advertisement

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte playing a pivotal role. Pushkar & Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are helming the Hindi remake too.

Advertisement

Pushkar & Gayatri, Directors, say, “We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

A cult classic in its own right the film ‘Vikram Vedha’ is a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale ‘Vikram aur Betaal’. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, “Vikram Vedha promises to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining films of the year. The announcement itself has sparked a great deal of interest in the audience. We’re ecstatic to reunite this dynamic duo after two decades on the big screen. We cannot wait for Vikram Vedha to work its magic in the theatre and become a box office hit.”

S. Sashikanth, Producer, says, “After having produced the original version in Tamil 4 years ago, we are excited to see how “Vikram Vedha” has been shaping up in Hindi with Hrithik & Saif pushing the boundaries and taking this story to a global audience.”

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Will Be A Dotting Son-In-Law & This Viral Video Ft Katrina Kaif’s Mom Proves So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube