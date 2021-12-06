KRK, also known as Kamaal R Khan, doesn’t mince his words while taking potshots at Bollywood actors and films. The latest one to get on his list is Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Below is all you need to know.

Ayushmann is known for choosing freshly approached concepts, mostly dealing with taboos in Indian society. One can funnily say that he has stereotyped himself by going off beat all the time. However, there has been a section of viewers which has raised objections over his films’ subject time and again. It seems the self-proclaimed critic has joined that list!

As we know, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui deals with the topic of the LGBTQ community. The film’s trailer has featured some bold scenes, which has triggered KRK to call it a soft p*rn film. Yes, you read that right! While doing a Twitter poll, Kamaal trolled the film. He wrote, “Will you watch soft porn film #ChandigarhKareAashiqui in the theatre?”

Not just that, KRK even trolled the film while displaying the results of the poll, in which 35% of voters said that they will watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in theatres. He wrote, “Survey result- 35% desperate and Tharki people want to watch Soft P*rn film #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Means film will collect ₹3-4Cr on day1. Film budget is approx 70Cr!”

Survey result- 35% desperate and Tharki people want to watch Soft Porn film #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Means film will collect ₹3-4Cr on day1. Film budget is approx 70Cr! https://t.co/2GqVM5xInO — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which releases on 10th December, is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Recently, he revealed that the film’s title was suggested by none other than Ayushmann Khurrana.

In a video shared by T-Series on YouTube, a montage of behind-the-scenes was shared. The video features Abhishek, Ayushmann, Vaani, and other cast and crew members talking about the upcoming film. In one segment, Abhishek is heard saying, “Ayushmann suggested this title for the film.” After which, Ayushmann is seen explaining why he chose such a title.

