Tadap had a respectable weekend at the box office as it saw some good growth on Sunday with 5.35 crores been accumulated at the box office and as a result the overall total now stands at 13.52 crores.

There aren’t many newcomers who manage to make an impact like this when launched as the main lead and here Ahan Shetty has managed that with good footfalls coming the way of the film. Released at a little over 1600 screens, the Sajid Nadiadwala production was distributed across single screens as well as multiplex properties and has been collecting across the board. Though the tilt is more towards the mass audiences, even at the urban centers, this Ahan and Tara Sutaria starrer has managed to find traction and that has allowed it to accumulate moolah.

From here, expectations are for the Milan Luthria directed film to accumulate between 2.5-3 crores on Monday. That’s the kind of hold which would allow it to stay stable between Tuesday to Thursday as well, and in the process, the weekdays would ensure around 8–10 crores to be added to the weekend total. That should take it past the coverage mark.

