From making his debut with Tere Mere Sapne to being part of a 200 crore movie like Golmaal Again, Arshad Warsi has come a long way in his Bollywood journey. The actor completes 25 years in the industry today, and on this auspicious occasion, he has shared some ups and lows of his career. Below is all you need to know.

Arshad‘s Bollywood journey has been a rollercoaster. The actor confesses that he was unsure about his longevity in the industry, after watching his co-stars getting disappeared. Thankfully, the actor somehow managed to sail through all the negativity.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Arshad Warsi said, “I am surprised as well as happy about completing 25 years in Bollywood. Mujhe laga nahi tha ke mein 25 saal tak tik paunga idhar. It used to be so frightening when I used to see all my peers disappear one after the another. I used to think ‘ab agala number mera hai’.”

Arshad Warsi further shares that despite proving his mettle, he’s still looking for the work.

“I was scared of failing, and then walking around, with everybody saying ke ‘yeh bechara hero banne aaya tha idhar’. From going through a bad phase to working non stop, I have seen it all. I’m grateful for all the people who had faith in me, and continue to have faith in me, and the audience. I feel there is going to be another long journey ahead of me. So, (the truth is), I have completed 25 years in the industry, and I’m still looking for a job because that is how the industry is,” the Golmaal Again actor shared.

We’re glad that Arshad Warsi stuck around and carved his own space among too many competitors!

