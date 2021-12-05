With just a couple of days (4 to be exact) left until Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s lavish destination wedding, the festivities are all set to begin. With just days until the D-Day, the SOPs the guest has been given, who’s on the guest list and many more things are making the headlines.

Amid all these details, we now have some interesting deets concerning the main day – aka the day Kat and Vicky tie the nuptial knot. What to know more? Well, scroll down and read the juicy tit-bits.

As per several media reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is going to be nothing short of magical. In fact, it can be called a fairy tale type one. According to the latest report by India Today, amid the elaborate decor and tight security, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding mandap will be treated differently and look out-worldly. Wondering how? Well, it’s going to be glass

As per the report, a specially designed royal glass mandap is in the making. Citing sources, the report stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will take their saath pheras in a gazebo of sorts which is likely to be made of glass. We bet it will be a one of the kind one. But the glass mandap isn’t the only thing magical or fairytale type.

According to reports carried by Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal will be making a grand entry like a knight (not in shining armour but wedding with a traditional attire) on a white – sorry not a but several white horses. The actor will be making a traditional entry on a horse for his baraat. As per the report, seven white horses will be selected for Kaushal’s grand entry on the day of the ceremony.

While Katrina Kaif’s siblings and mum have reached Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening leaving the city.

