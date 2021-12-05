Sara Ali Khan is the perfect blend of poise and elegance mixed with a carefree and candid chatting personality. As the actress is gearing up for the release of her next, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, she is going all out in its promotions.

Advertisement

Recently, Koimoi exclusively met the actress and spoke to her about the film, her character and its traits as well as her first solo song – Chaka Chak. Read on to know what she had to say about the latest track.

Advertisement

Sharing what her reaction was on being told she would have to perform solo in Atrangi Re’s Chaka Chak, Sara Ali Khan said, “I can’t wait. I can’t wait. Thank you so much Aanandji.” Continuing to tell us what was going through her mind then, she added, “Mujhe toh Aanandji ki heroine banna kafi tha, mujhe ek solo gaana de diya.”

Talking about Chaka Chak and other songs like it in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan added, “I think heroines are remembered by their songs. Of course times are different now and there is different kind of content and genres. But in this kind of genre, gaane toh sabko chahiye. Aaj tak log muje airport pe dhek ke ‘Aankh Marey’ aunty bolte hai. Koi mujhe ‘Chaka Chak’ aunty bolega toh mujhe bhi mazza ayega.”

Sara Ali Khan has been having a blast making her industry colleagues shake a leg with her to the tunes of Chaka Chak. From Ranveer Singh to Ananya Pandey, here are a few celebs who have danced with her to the Atrangi Re song:

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film is set to release this Christmas Eve, December 24, in theatres.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusive.

Must Read: Atrangi Re Could’ve Been A Salman Khan Film But Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar Got The Title Only On One Condition!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube