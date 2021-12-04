Ever since Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush was announced just before the lockdown, it had become one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. The trailer that was released did not disappoint and Aanand L Rai managed to bring his colourful universe alive yet again. But the biggest catch is about the title of the film and did you know it wasn’t available when Rai approached the board for it. A superstar had already registered it and it was none other than Salman Khan.

For the unversed, production houses register catchy film titles, many a time even before they have a story around it. Following the same practice, Salman Khan had registered the title Atrangi Re and it wasn’t available when Aanand L Rai approached the film association. But now Rai reveals that Khan was indeed gracious enough to give up the title and let him use it. But Salman did have a condition. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to ETimes, Aanand L Rai spoke about the time he went to the association for the title of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer. He was surprised that no one ever registered Raksha Bandhan but the other was taken. “I moved from one of my most complicated films, ‘Atrangi Re’ to the simplest story of the bond between a brother and sister, ‘Raksha Bandhan’.”

Aanand L Rai added, “But there’s an interesting story about the time when I went to the film association to get both the titles. I did not get ‘Atrangi Re’ but when I asked for the title of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, forget having attempted a story on the subject, nobody had even registered the title.”

The Atrangi Re filmmaker further revealed how Salman Khan let him use the title but on one condition. He said, “Salman Bhai had the title registered to his production house but he gave it to me on one condition. He told his associates to give the title rights only if I direct the film, otherwise they wouldn’t have let it go.”

Atrangi Re releases on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

