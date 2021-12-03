In December 2020, we brought you the news that acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai was all set to bring the story of India’s first Grandmaster and five-time world champion, Vishwanathan Anand to the big screen. Now, almost a year later, the director has opened up about his ambitious project.

While promoting his Christmas release, Atrangi Re, the director also got candid about this biopic. While stating that it will take time, he also revealed what the film will be about.

In a recent chat with PTI, Atrangi Redirector Aanand L Rai got candid about the Vishwanathan Anand biopic. Shedding light on the biopic, the director said, “It is an ambitious film. We are working on it (script). It is such an important thing, it will take time.”

Continuing talking about the Vishwanathan Anand biopic, Aanand L Rai stated, “It is about the man, not about the sport. It is not about the champion but the man inside that champion and that is what we will try to do (with the film).”

The chess champion, who still holds a top-15 spot, has been awarded Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. There have been rumours that Aamir Khan may essay the titular role in the upcoming biopic.

Aanand L Rai has an interesting producing lineup including titles like Good Luck Jerry and Action Hero. Talking about them, the director told an entertainment portal, “We have a very exciting lineup with Good Luck Jerry, Action Hero, and Gorkha. They are all different subjects and as a producer, I want to expand to genres not done before. More importantly, all the subjects that we are bankrolling are original.”

Getting back to director Aanand L Rai’s upcoming release, the romantic musical drama stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film’s music is composed by A R Rahman.

