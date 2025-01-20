It seems to be the era of South films, which are flourishing at the Indian box office. Whether it is big-budget films like Pushpa 2 or small-scale films like Marco, they’re also winning hearts in the Hindi belt. R Madhavan has now shared his brutally honest opinion about the much-talked-about South vs Hindi debate. Scroll below to know what he said.

Madhavan predominantly works in Tamil and Hindi cinema. He has been involved in some remarkable Bollywood projects, including 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Rang De Basanti. But he’s also a big name in the South, thanks to films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Vikram Vedha, and Irudhi Suttru.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, R Madhavan spoke about the major difference between Hindi vs Telugu/Tamil/ Malayalam films. He began, “If you observe the kind of high-budget Hindi films that have come out in the last two to three years, they have all been fairly elitist — movies about jingoism, patriotism or highly elitist themes sought all over the world.

On the other hand, if you look at the high-budget films coming out of SS Rajamouli and the Telugu industry, they are very rooted in the ground or in the history of smaller towns in India. They spend a lot of money to make films like Baahubali, RRR or Pushpa. They invest a lot of effort into portraying these stories and giving them power.”

However, it is to be noted that R Madhavan also praised the Hindi industry, mentioning they have a powerhouse of talent. According to the actor, the only change it needs is the storytelling aspect and its pace. He also admitted that there will eventually be one big-budget South film that will flop at the box office, which is also a reality.

Madhavan praised Malayalam films for focusing on content, characters, and performances instead of the budget.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan is currently making noise over his return in Tanu Weds Manu 3. He said he has no idea about what Aanand L Rai is planning but did not rubbish the idea of being replaced in Kangana Ranaut co-starrer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Soha Ali Khan Was Also A Victim Of A Frightening Attempted Robbery, Her Then Beau-Kunal Kemmu Nabbed The Culprit Timely!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News