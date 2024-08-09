Nine years after the release of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Anand L. Rai has confirmed another sequel to the superhit film. The filmmaker has announced that the threequel will not only continue the story of Tanuja Trivedi and Manoj Sharma but also of the fan-favorite Datto, introduced in the second part.

One of the major reasons behind the success and continuation of the franchise is the compelling performances by Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan. While we can not imagine anyone else but Kangana as Tanu, the makers had instead approached two other actresses for the role initially.

These Two Actresses Were Approached for the Role of Tanu in Tanu Weds Manu Before Kangana Ranaut

Before Kangana, it was Traffic Signal actress Neetu Chandra who was offered the role of Tanu. Neetu made the revelation in an interview in 2021, stating that while she had signed for the film, Madhavan ended up recommending Kangana’s name, leading to her replacement in the project.

“I’m talking about Madhavan. He said, ‘There was another actress who was signed for Tanu Weds Manu, but I recommended Kangana’s name’. That actress was me, the one who had signed Tanu Weds Manu earlier,” Neetu said at the time.

Apart from Neetu, Desi Boyz star Chitrangada Singh was also in talks to play the lead in Tanu Weds Manu, however, she let go of the project as she was on a break from movies at the time. Chitrangada later revealed that she regretted rejecting the film. Well, the role eventually went to Kangana, and the rest, they say, is history. The actress impressed everyone with her performance in the 2011 film, and its 2015 sequel, and will likely reprise the role in Tanu Weds Manu 3.

Anand L. Rai on His Plans for Tanu Weds Manu 3: “The Franchise Demands a Part Three”

Confirming the development of Tanu Weds Manu 3, Anand L. Rai revealed that while he never intended to turn the film into a franchise, the characters were so interesting that they deserved more installments. In an interview with News18, the director said, “Tanu Weds Manu is a kind of franchise that demands a part three.”

“The reason being, those characters are so beautiful, and they were played so beautifully by Madhavan and Kangana. Those characters became a little bigger than the story itself,” he stated, adding, “With Tanu Weds Manu Returns, we introduced a new character, Datto. These characters are all asking for a third part. The minute we have a great story—the story that Tanu, Manu, and Datto deserve—we’ll go for it.”

