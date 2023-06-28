Bollywood ace director Aanand L Rai is among the most loved and renowned directors. After giving some major hit films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, Raanjhanaa starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush, he made headlines when some of his films failed to impress the audience at the box office. The filmmaker, who turns a year older today, recently opened up about the time and said that with every decade, audience change.

His last releases which didn’t perform well at the box office include Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan and Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-led Zero. Scroll down to know what he has to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Hindustan Times, filmmaker Aanand L Rai said, “Every decade, there’s a change of audience and taste. As a filmmaker, you will face these obstacles. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) got everything right. The audience loved Dhanush (actor) as the protagonist in Raanjhanaa (2013) This is a sign of changing times.”

Further talking about his films like ‘Zero’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ crashing at the box office, the filmmaker told the portal, “I am a student. There will be times when my thesis will not get everything right. The only time my confidence can be broken is if I falter in my intention. I know my intentions were right whether it was Zero (2018; the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer) or Raksha Bandhan. I scored brilliantly with Tanu Weds Manu Returns. My intentions were the same for all the projects.”

On the work front, Aanand L Rai will soon reunite with Dhanush for the third time in his upcoming directorial, Tere Ishq Mein. After Raanjhanaa, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai came together for Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

For more Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Went Extremely Crazy To Use His Blood For Writing A Love Letter For Reena Dutta, He “Realised It Wasn’t The Right Way…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News